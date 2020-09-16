Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) to Participate in Lake Street Capital Markets Virtual 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on September 17, 2020

The No. 88 Capstone ShiftToGreen IndyCar Wins Sunday's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has been invited to participate at Lake Street's Virtual 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference, being held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 on a virtual platform.

"I look forward to meeting one-on-one with the investment community, where I will discuss Capstone's plans to improve our adjusted EBITDA $10M year-over-year and discuss the rebound we are currently seeing in the European energy markets," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine. "In addition, I will provide an update on our new hydrogen product development efforts as part of our continuing ShiftToGreen energy initiative which received a big boost when young 20-year-old Colton Herta in the No. 88 Capstone Turbine Honda IndyCar finished first at Sunday's race at Mid-Ohio," concluded Mr. Jamison.

Darren Jamison, along with Eric Hencken, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of Capstone, will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Qualified institutional investors that would like to receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-one meeting with Capstone's management team, please email conference@lakestreetcm.com or contact cpst@integra-ir.com.

Supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.capstoneturbine.com.

About the BIG4 Conference

Lake Street will host its 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on a virtual platform, showcasing many interesting and dynamic public growth companies. Executives from approximately 90 publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big4conference, contact your Lake Street representative, email conference@lakestreetcm.com, or call 612-326-1305.

About Lake Street Capital Markets

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies' best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information please visit http://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 M.W.s that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

