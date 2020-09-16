Havn Life Sciences Inc.: Havn Life Sciences Announces Listing Approval on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Havn Life is now cross-listed and trades on both the CSE & FSE

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company focused on unlocking human potential using evidence-informed research, and developing standardized psychoactive compounds derived from plants and fungi, is pleased to announce that it has been accepted to list its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol (5NP). The Company's shares are now cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the FSE.

"We have been exceptionally fortunate to have received investment inquiries internationally in such a small period of time," says Tim Moore, Co-CEO of Havn Life. "Our team has been moving quickly to make Havn Life's common shares available to European investors. The team will continue to work towards making our shares available to investors globally."

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Susan Chapelle & Tim Moore

Co-CEOs

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company on a mission to unlock human potential using evidence-informed research. The Company is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com 604 359 0060

Media: brittany@exvera.com 778 238 6096

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Havn Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606271/Havn-Life-Sciences-Announces-Listing-Approval-on-the-Frankfurt-Stock-Exchange