

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property prices declined in July, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Residential property price index declined 0.5 percent year-on-year in July, after remaining unchanged in June.



In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices declined 1.3 percent yearly in July. Excluding Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland rose 0.2 percent from the same period last year.



On a monthly basis, residential property prices rose 0.3 percent in July, after a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.



