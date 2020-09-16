The "Germany Animal Feed Market, by Type (Swine Animal Feed, Poultry Animal Feed, Cattle Feed, Milk Replacer Feed and Others), by Region (North East, North West, South East South West), Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Germany Animal Feed Market was valued at around 19 billion in 2019 and is forecast to cross 23 billion by 2025 due to increasing demand for chicken, beef and other meat products, resulting in driving the country's livestock population.
Moreover, increasing awareness about contribution of animal feed in improving the diets of farm animals is leading to higher demand for animal feed across the country.
The Germany Animal Feed Market is segmented based on Type and Region. Based on type, the market is segmented into Swine Feed, Poultry Feed, Cattle Feed, Milk Replacers and Others (Cats and Dogs). Swine Feed grabbed the largest share in the Germany Animal Feed Market in 2019 as there is large demand for pork in Germany. Swine Feed provides more fiber content, vitamins and minerals, which improves the quality of pork, and thus there is high demand for swine feed from pig farmers in Australia.
Based on the region, the market is segmented into North-East, North-West, South-East and South-West regions. North Western was leading the country's animal feed market in 2019 and is likely to maintain its lead in the coming years as well. This region has comparatively higher population density and consequently higher demand for livestock, which is boosting animal feed additive market in the region.
The major players operating in the Germany Animal Feed Market are Deutsche Tiernahrung Cremer, Nestle (Purina-Pet Feed), ForFarmers, HaGe Kiel, Brring, Agravis Raiffeisen AG, GS Agri, Fleming Wendeln, Rothktter, Mars and Others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
