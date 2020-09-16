The "Germany Animal Feed Market, by Type (Swine Animal Feed, Poultry Animal Feed, Cattle Feed, Milk Replacer Feed and Others), by Region (North East, North West, South East South West), Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany Animal Feed Market was valued at around 19 billion in 2019 and is forecast to cross 23 billion by 2025 due to increasing demand for chicken, beef and other meat products, resulting in driving the country's livestock population.

Moreover, increasing awareness about contribution of animal feed in improving the diets of farm animals is leading to higher demand for animal feed across the country.

The Germany Animal Feed Market is segmented based on Type and Region. Based on type, the market is segmented into Swine Feed, Poultry Feed, Cattle Feed, Milk Replacers and Others (Cats and Dogs). Swine Feed grabbed the largest share in the Germany Animal Feed Market in 2019 as there is large demand for pork in Germany. Swine Feed provides more fiber content, vitamins and minerals, which improves the quality of pork, and thus there is high demand for swine feed from pig farmers in Australia.

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North-East, North-West, South-East and South-West regions. North Western was leading the country's animal feed market in 2019 and is likely to maintain its lead in the coming years as well. This region has comparatively higher population density and consequently higher demand for livestock, which is boosting animal feed additive market in the region.

The major players operating in the Germany Animal Feed Market are Deutsche Tiernahrung Cremer, Nestle (Purina-Pet Feed), ForFarmers, HaGe Kiel, Brring, Agravis Raiffeisen AG, GS Agri, Fleming Wendeln, Rothktter, Mars and Others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Animal Feed Market Overview

5. Germany Animal Feed Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size Forecast

5.1.1. By Value Volume

5.2. Market Share Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Swine/Pork Animal Feed, Poultry Animal Feed, Cattle Feed, Meal Replacers Feed and Others)

5.2.2. By Region

5.2.3. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Type

5.3.2. By Region

6. Germany Swine/Pork Feed Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size Forecast

6.1.1. By Value Volume

6.2. Market Share Forecast

6.2.1. By Region

7. Germany Poultry Feed Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size Forecast

7.1.1. By Value Volume

7.2. Market Share Forecast

7.2.1. By Region

8. Germany Cattle Feed Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size Forecast

8.1.1. By Value Volume

8.2. Market Share Forecast

8.2.1. By Region

9. Germany Meal Replacers Feed Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size Forecast

9.1.1. By Value Volume

9.2. Market Share Forecast

9.2.1. By Region

10. Germany Others Feed Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size Forecast

10.1.1. By Value Volume

10.2. Market Share Forecast

10.2.1. By Region

11. Supply Chain Analysis

12. Import Export Analysis

13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges

14. Market Trends Developments

15. Policy Regulatory Landscape

16. Germany Economic Profile

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Company Profiles

17.1.1. Deutsche Tiernahrung Cremer

17.1.2. Nestle (Purina-Pet Feed)

17.1.3. ForFarmers

17.1.4. HaGe Kiel

17.1.5. Brring

17.1.6. Agravis Raiffeisen AG

17.1.7. GS Agri

17.1.8. Fleming Wendeln

17.1.9. Rothktter

17.1.10. Mars

18. Strategic Recommendations

