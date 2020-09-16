Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.09.2020
Klinische Studien belegen Wirksamkeit! Auf den Spuren von Johnson & Johnson!
16.09.2020
Kamux Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

HELSINKI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation has on 9 September 2020 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total holdings of shares and voices of Intera Fund II Ky in Kamux Corporation has has fallen below the 5 percent threshold. According to the notification, on 9 September 2020, Intera Fund II Ky holds in total 0 shares in Kamux Corporation, which corresponds to 0 per cent of all shares and votes in Kamux Corporation.

Total positions of Intera Fund II Ky subject to the notification:


% shares and voting rights (A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B)

Total of both in % (A+B)

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation of the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

0%

0%

0%

40,017,420

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

14.12%

0%

14.12%


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights


Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000206750

0

0

0%

0%

Subtotal A

0

0%

Other information provided in the notification

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:




Name

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both

Intera Partners Oy

0


0

Intera Equity Partners II Oy

0


0

Intera Fund II Ky

0%


0

Kamux Corporation, Communications
ir@kamux.fi
Telephone +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 280,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

