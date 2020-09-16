Carnival PLC - Carnival Announces Fleet Modifications

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Modifications To Fleet And Sailing Plans For Certain Ships

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line today announced the sale of Carnival Fascination and Carnival Imagination, which had previously been put on long-term lay-up status and removed from published itineraries.

The sale of Carnival Fascination, launched in 1994, and Carnival Imagination, introduced in 1995, is in line with Carnival Corporation's plan to accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet. This follows the sale of Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Inspiration which took place in July. Upon return to operations, Carnival will still operate four upgraded Fantasy-class ships - Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Sensation, Carnival Elation and Carnival Paradise - which feature additional balcony staterooms as well as enhanced dining and entertainment options that are part of the line's Fun Ship 2.0 enhancement program.

"While we are sad to see Carnival Fascination and Carnival Imagination leave our fleet, it is a necessary move as it allows us to focus on ships that offer the greatest variety of features and stateroom accommodations for our guests," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Related to its ongoing ship enhancement program and the current pause in cruise operations, Carnival also advised guests and travel agents that it is delaying the return to guest operations for four ships until after scheduled dry dock enhancements are completed in the first half of 2021.

The four impacted ships and resulting cancelled itineraries include: