Nutanix Allows Hospital to Focus More on Patients and Less on IT in the Age of COVID-19

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, announced today that Italy's Gruppo Policlinico di Monza, a private healthcare facility that has been at the forefront of providing personalized healthcare with a breadth of surgical and medical expertise, has chosen Nutanix's hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software to help bring over 700,000 yearly patients the care and services they need to stay healthy.

Gruppo Policlinico di Monza consists of eight hospitals with over 1,000 beds and has approximately 3,000 employees and staff. In 2019 alone, they had approximately 10,000 admissions, 700,000 outpatient services, and 18,000 emergency room visits. To meet its growing patients' requirements, Gruppo Policlinico di Monza needed to expand their IT infrastructure, while keeping a focus on security, reliability and disaster recovery all while keeping in check with GDPR requirements. All of this was compounded by increased demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nutanix has allowed us to streamline our IT operations and reduce our datacenter footprint by approximately 60%, ultimately enabling us to better serve patients," said Marco Bertolini, Head of Information Systems at Gruppo Policlinico di Monza. "Prism, Nutanix's IT infrastructure management solution allows us to manage all our clusters, including maintenance, upgrades, and troubleshooting, is a significant time-saver and helps us maximize our efficiency and resources, which is more important than ever with COVID-19."

Gruppo Policlinico di Monza's HCI deployment, which includes both production and disaster recovery (DR), is now centrally managed and operated through Prism. Nutanix's hyperconverged solution has led to a significant increase in data resiliency with distributed storage, providing redundancy and the ability to take storage snapshots at minute intervals. Additionally, the company's new Nutanix DR implementation resulted in a decrease of RPO (Recovery Point Objective) and RTO (Recovery Time Objective) by 80% on average while the performance of hosted virtual machines increased by 40% on average, with backup times halved. The technical solution has been designed and implemented by IT Impresa, a Nutanix certified Italian company.

"With Nutanix, Gruppo Policlinico di Monza's IT team can spend less time worrying about the reliability and scalability of their infrastructure and more time focusing on their patients. Nutanix has also enabled Gruppo Policlinico di Monza to proactively respond to COVID-19, allowing employees to stay productive and continue to work," Andrew Brinded, Vice President General Manager EMEA Sales at Nutanix. "We look forward to expanding our partnership with Gruppo Policlinico di Monza and to our continued collaboration on their journey with Nutanix."

Gruppo Policlinico di Monza intends to migrate all installations to the Nutanix AHV hypervisor in the near future, as well as expand the clusters by adding more nodes, further improving the performance of individual installations, and adapting them to any growing needs.

