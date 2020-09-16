KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: KABN NA Provides Update for C$2,970,000 Subscription Agreements

Investment at $0.33 CDN per Unit

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization in Canada and the U.S., is pleased to provide an update with respect to the irrevocable subscriptions announced on August 18, 2020, from a group of arm's-length U.S. family office and foreign investors. The total subscription is for 9 million common share units ("Units") for gross proceeds of C$2,970,000.

The Company continues to receive all necessary assurances from the investment group that the funding will close as soon as possible and the investors are committed to providing the funding at the arranged pricing and terms. The proceeds of the financing will provide working capital to further accelerate the Company's development, customer acquisition and business platform consisting of Liquid Avatar, KABN ID, KABN KASH and KABN's Visa Card program.

Each Unit is priced at C$0.33 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Shares") and ½ Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrants"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share for C$0.37 per share for 24 months from closing of the transaction. No fees were paid in association with the financing. In accordance with applicable securities rules and regulations, the Common Shares and the Warrants comprised in the Units, and the Common Shares issuable on exercise of the Warrants, will be subject to hold periods ranging from 4 months to 1 year, with the majority of the offering subject to a 1 year hold, restricting shares and warrants from transfer or trading except as permitted by law.

The Company's Q2 financial results as at June 30, 2020 were filed on August 28, 2020 and are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The Company would also like to announce that Mr. Benjamin Kessler has resigned as Chief Executive Officer for personal reasons but will remain a senior advisor to the Company and a member of the Board of Directors, in the interim, Mr. David Lucatch, President & Chair of the Corporation, will assume the duties of the Chief Executive Officer.

The KABN North American Fintech suite of products and services is comprised of:

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allows users to manage and control their Digital Identity and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives. www.kabncard.com

KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN NA's revenue ecosystem.

KABN NA provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs. www.kabnkash.com

The Company welcomes the public to request an invitation to be an early adopter of Liquid Avatar and earn rewards at: https://liquidavatar.com/liquid-avatar-early-adopter/

About KABN North America

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity.

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com .

