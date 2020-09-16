Seasoned payment executive to spearhead EU operations

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and open banking technology, today announced a vital new move in its European operations, bringing Jonathan Vaux in as its General Manager, EU. Reporting to company President Jim McCarthy, Vaux will be responsible for building strategic alliances with banks, FinTechs, merchants and payment service providers throughout Europe, and leading business development initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005580/en/

Jonathan Vaux, i2c Inc. General Manager, EU (Photo: Business Wire)

Vaux brings more than 25 years of experience in payments, as well as in product and service development to the role. Vaux's previous collaborations and creations are currently in use throughout the industry, with banks, FinTechs, merchants and more across Europe turning to his work to provide value for their operations.

"Having worked with Jonathan, I know that his creativity, keen sense of financial insights and drive for delivering payment innovation will greatly contribute to the growth and visibility of i2c throughout the European market," said McCarthy.

Before becoming i2c's General Manager for Europe, Vaux served as a strategic advisor to several prominent FinTechs and spent nearly two decades at Visa. Vaux's work at Visa focused on several commercial payment products and generated important growth for the company. Among these developments were launching Visa's digital wallet platform into the European market, and opening the London Innovation Center.

"I'm delighted to be joining i2c at a time of unprecedented growth in customer and client expectations for better digital experiences," said Vaux, adding, "Europe has always been at the forefront of payment innovation and will benefit from a truly digital and differentiated platform designed to offer clients around the world flexible, secure and highly reliable services."

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and open banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005580/en/

Contacts:

Heather Clifton

1 650.593.5402

hclifton@i2cinc.com