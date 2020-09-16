The "Turkey Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In value terms, the gift card market in Turkey has recorded a CAGR of 32.1% during 2015-2019. The e-gift card industry in Turkey will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 25.2% during 2020-2024. e-gift card market in the country is estimated to reach US$ 843.4 million by 2024.

Over the next eight quarters, the author expects e-gift card or digital gift card segment to gain significant market share in Turkey. e-gift card segment has been gaining market share over the last few years. The socio-economic environment created by Covid-19 outbreak has accelerated growth of this segment. Adoption has increased significantly in Q2 2020, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period. Spend on e-gift card platforms by retailers is expected to increase significantly. Retailers with strong ecommerce and well established e-gift card program are expected to gain market share.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Turkey. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards.

