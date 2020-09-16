The "Turkey Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In value terms, the gift card market in Turkey has recorded a CAGR of 32.1% during 2015-2019. The e-gift card industry in Turkey will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 25.2% during 2020-2024. e-gift card market in the country is estimated to reach US$ 843.4 million by 2024.
Over the next eight quarters, the author expects e-gift card or digital gift card segment to gain significant market share in Turkey. e-gift card segment has been gaining market share over the last few years. The socio-economic environment created by Covid-19 outbreak has accelerated growth of this segment. Adoption has increased significantly in Q2 2020, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period. Spend on e-gift card platforms by retailers is expected to increase significantly. Retailers with strong ecommerce and well established e-gift card program are expected to gain market share.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Turkey. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards.
Reasons to Buy
- In-depth understanding of overall gift card and digital (e-gift card) market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2015-2024) for gift cards and digital (e-gift card) in Turkey.
- Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your digital (e-gift card) strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.
- Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Turkey: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.
- Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
- Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales
- Closed loop gift card market share by key retailers
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Turkey
- By Product Categories (13 Segments)
- By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Turkey
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Turkey
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- Festivals Special Celebration Days
- Milestone Celebration
- Self-Use
- Other
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
- Employee Incentive
- Sales Incentive
- Consumer Incentive
- By Company Size
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Turkey
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Turkey
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Spend by Product Categories in Turkey
- Food Beverage
- Health, Wellness Beauty
- Apparel, Footwear Accessories
- Books Media Products
- Consumer Electronics
- Restaurants Bars
- Toys, Kids, and Babies
- Jewelry
- Sporting Goods
- Home Kitchen Accessories Appliances
- Travel
- Entertainment Gaming
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector in Turkey
- Ecommerce Department Stores
- Restaurants Bars
- Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
- Entertainment Gaming
- Specialty Stores
- Health Wellness
- Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Turkey
- Gift Card Online Sales
- Gift Card Offline Sales
- 1st Party Sales
- 3rd Party Sales
- Sales Uplift
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers (for overall market). Key Retailers Covered Include:
- BIM Birlesik Magazacilik AS
- Migros Tic AS
- LC Waikiki Magazacilik Hizemetleri Tic AS
- Ko Holding AS
- Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS
- Carrefour SA
- A101 Yeni Magazacilik AS
- Yildiz Holding AS
- Boyner Holding AS
- Metro AG
- Boyner Perakender ve Tekstil Yatirimlair AS
- Ozon Giyim Sanayi Ticaret AS
- Koton Magazacilik Tekstil San ve Tic AS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f9lwt6
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005582/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900