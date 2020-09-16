Increasing dependence on digitization and reduce utilization of cash has led to the proliferation of retail banking. As the industry grows, players must be aware of the various trends in their market and must aim to capitalize on these trends efficiently. Therefore, Infiniti's industry experts advise and support banking companies by helping them identify and strategize for current and upcoming trends in the market.

"Although many have predicted the doom of traditional retail banking with the rise of new entrants, especially in fintech that focuses on superior customer experience, we believe that traditional banking companies still have a bright future," says a retail banking industry expert at Infiniti Research.

With an increasing number of new entrants in fields such as fintech and an increased focus on customer experience, the predicted doom of retail banking may have been substantially offset. Traditional banking companies can rely on retail banking trends such as AI and RPA to enhance customer experience and match performance with innovators in the banking industry. Additionally, with an increasing dependence on online transactions and net banking, retail banking has become a necessity for consumers. Infiniti's industry experts have assisted multiple banking companies in adopting agile business strategies and surviving dynamic market conditions. In their recent article, our experts have discussed some of the emerging retail banking trends that players need to be prepared for, based on their observations and expertise.

Infiniti's experts identified the following four influential trends in the retail banking industry:

Banks are gradually moving their focus from products and services to creating exceptional customer experiences.

Social media is expected to become an important platform where customers research banking products/services and make purchase decisions.

Top banking companies are investing heavily in preventing cyber-attacks and providing customers with the security of transactions.

Two-factor authorization is expected to become mandatory to avoid fraud through the replication of biometrics.

