Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

(The "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47190)



Announcement of Month End Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on August 28th , the month end final net asset values CUM-income of each class of the Company's shares is as follows:

FUND NAME NAV SEDOL NAV DATE Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited USD 2.7669 BLF0CV6 28/08/2020

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations.