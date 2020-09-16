Carbon Nanotubes Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 5.8 Billion By 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest market research report "Carbon Nanotubes Market by Type (Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs) and Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)), Application (Structural Polymer Composites, Conductive Polymer Composites, Conductive Adhesives, Fire Retardant Plastics, Metal Matrix Composites, Li-ion Battery Electrodes, and Others), and End User (Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Sporting Goods, Automotive, Industrial, and Others) - Global Forecast to 2027", published on Valuates Reports. The global carbon nanotubes market size was valued at USD 2.6 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2027.

CNTs have excellent properties such as high tensile strength, effective electrical conductivity, and high-temperature tolerance. These nanotubes are widely used for various industrial applications, including, among others, polymers, electronics, medicine, aerospace, defense, automotive, and oil. The major factors that are expected to increase the carbon nanotubes market size are due to CNTs

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CARBON NANOTUBES (CNTS) MARKET SIZE

This increasing adoption of CNTs in the aerospace & defense industry is expected to increase the carbon nanotubes market size. Due to their superior properties and capability to promote the design of lightweight components, demand for Carbon Nanotubes is on a significant rise. CNTs are commonly used in composite materials used in aircraft exterior surfaces to minimize the risk of damage and penetration during lightning strikes.

Increasing R&D in carbon nanotubes applications to capture new technologies, including food products, glass ceramics, structural steel, farming, and hair color, is expected to increase the carbon nanotubes market size.

Carbon nanotubes have been employed in the wind energy field to build supercapacitors and strengthen turbine blades. Supercapacitors based on CNT are lightweight and have speedier response times than traditional heavy batteries. This adoption of CNT in the wind energy field is expected to drive the carbon nanotubes market size.

CARBON NANOTUBES (CNTS) MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest carbon nanotubes market share. This dominance is attributed to the high demand for polymer manufacturing to boost bulk products' thermal, electrical, and mechanical properties. Moreover, government-imposed regulations to encourage renewable energy are expected to assist industry growth over the projected time frame.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This region's growth is attributed to increasing electronics manufacturing in China, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs)

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)

By Application

Structural Polymer Composites

Conductive Polymer Composites

Conductive Adhesives

Fire Retardant Plastics

Metal Matrix Composites

Li-ion Battery Electrodes

Others

By End-user

Electricals & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Sporting Goods

Automotive

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India



China



Japan



Korea



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

Key players in the global carbon nanotubes market are:

Arkema Group

Chasm Advanced Materials, Inc

Cheap Tubes Inc.

Cnano Technology Limited

Futurecarbon GmbH

Hyperion Catalysis International

Klean Industries Inc.

LG Chem

Nano-C Inc.

Nanocyl SA

OCSiAl

Toray Industries, Inc.

