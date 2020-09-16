The "Norway Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Norway. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards.

Over the next eight quarters, the author expects e-gift card or digital gift card segment to gain significant market share in Norway. e-gift card segment has been gaining market share over the last few years. The socio-economic environment created by Covid-19 outbreak has accelerated growth of this segment.

Adoption has increased significantly in Q2 2020, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period. Spend on e-gift card platforms by retailers is expected to increase significantly. Retailers with strong ecommerce and well established e-gift card program are expected to gain market share.

Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across gift card segments:

Total gift market: This report provides detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments. For both retail and consumer segments, this report provides a breakdown of spend on gifts by product categories (13 segments) and retail sectors (7 segments).

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides top level analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses market dynamics by type of consumer (retail and corporate SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card, and market share by retail sectors.

Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion (retail festivals special celebration days, milestone celebration, self-use, other; Corporate incentive cards -consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card). The report also includes digital gift card adoption by company size.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key KPIs related to digital gift card (e-gift card) dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors (7 segments) to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides overall market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Norway.

Distribution channel analysis: Provides market share by distribution channel online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales (sales through outlet of other retailers).

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Norway

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Norway

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Norway

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

Festivals Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Company Size

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Norway

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Norway

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Spend by Product Categories in Norway

Food Beverage

Health, Wellness Beauty

Apparel, Footwear Accessories

Books Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home Kitchen Accessories Appliances

Travel

Entertainment Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector in Norway

Ecommerce Department Stores

Restaurants Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Norway

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Companies Mentioned

NTUC FairPrice Co-operative Pte Ltd

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd

Shen Siong Supermarket Pte Ltd

Takashimaya Co Ltd

Mustafa Holdings Pte Ltd

Courts Asia Ltd

Al Futtaim Group LLC

Yamada Denki Co Ltd

Hutchison Whampoa Ltd

Challenger Technologies Ltd

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd

Hour Glass Ltd, The

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd

OG Pte Ltd

CK Tang Ltd

Inter Ikea Systems BV

LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA

Gain City Best-Electric Pte Ltd

