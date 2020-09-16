Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2020) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (the "Company", "BioHarvest") reminds its Shareholders and the General Public to join the Company's Live Zoom Video Conference ("Webinar") on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time, previously announced for 2:00 PM EST. Ilan Sobel, CEO of BHSC, will host the event and provide an update on the significant progress the Company is making on executing on its previously announced Growth Strategy, shared publicly in early August. The CEO will be available for a question and answer session following the presentation. Furthermore, the Company is pleased to share that Vince Pinneri, President of Batory Foods, will participate in the live video teleconference.

Click the following link to view the Zoom Conference Call information for September 16th, 2020 at 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time: BHSC: Zoom Video Conference

"Today the Company announced it has signed an exclusive performance-driven distribution agreement with Batory Foods ("Batory"), a leading food ingredients distributor in the USA and one of the top three companies in the nutraceutical and beverage ingredient segments of the market. The deal calls for a minimum of $18.6 million (CAD) purchase of Nutraceutical ingredients in order to maintain exclusivity over the term of the Agreement. Additionally, the Agreement includes potential for future sales revenue of hemp-based CBD (see link: BHSC Signs Exclusive Sales and Distribution Agreement with Batory Foods). I have promised to BHSC's Shareholders that our team will work relentlessly to achieve our growth strategy. I am eager to have the opportunity to share the significant progress we are making during our Zoom Conference Call and demonstrate that we are getting much closer to leveraging our proprietary patented BioFarming Platform Technology to source Revenue growth from targeting the sizeable and growing Nutraceutical and Cannabis Markets," commented Ilan Sobel.

The company's email database will receive a reminder to the conference call, and all interested investors are welcomed to contact info@bioharvest.com to receive an invitation link and reminders. The live call has a maximum 100 concurrent attendees.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected Biofarming technology. It is the first and only industrial -scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company's technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s objective is to become the leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

