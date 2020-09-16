Albert Boufarah: SAMR Inc. Is Using Scientific Innovations To Address A Growing Problem

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / The benefits of plastic recycling are substantial. In general, plastic is routinely noted as one of the great pollutants in our society, a side effect of the material's abundance and versatility. With plastics that are part of electronic components (commonly known in the industry as e-plastics) becoming a growing concern due to the proliferation of smaller handheld devices over the past couple of decades, companies often have a responsibility to address these issues from within to perform their due diligence as part of the electronic waste recycling sector.

To break it down in numbers, nearly 49.3 tons of e-plastic were generated in 2016 alone, with roughly 14% of that overall total (6.94 tons) coming from the United States alone. To address this growing concern, e-waste companies such as SAMR Inc. are being called on to innovate and adapt to offer services that prevent such materials from ending up in places that could potentially cause harm to our human & wildlife population, such as our soil and various water streams.

Al Boufarah, founder and President of SAMR Inc., stressed that the time for action is now to preserve our landscapes: "The importance of e-waste recycling manifests itself in the concept of renewable resources. By recycling, we are doing what we can to improve our surroundings and allow manufacturers to mine for fewer new materials for modern devices going forward.".

Advancements are being made in the industry, an encouraging sign in a time when action to address environmental concerns simply cannot wait. Scientific developments have brought about a new discovery: a chemical solvent that allows for polymers to be separated, isolating the plastics and encouraging the future prospects of reuse. Companies like SAMR Inc. have made it a top priority to implement as many environmentally progressive initiatives as feasible in their regular operations. Boufarah understands that great responsibility comes from working in this industry, and will ensure that his guidance & leadership makes his company a leader in the expansion of renewable resources in plastics & electronics for generations to come.

Al Boufarah points out that in the rapidly changing times we're living in, we have been seeing greater advancements in technology than ever before: he points out the evolution of the cellular phone, from being briefcase-sized in its early stages to its sleek, compact and versatile state in the present day. To maintain the standard of living we have come to appreciate, solutions to any issue that may emerge are of tremendous importance. Count on the significant experience of the recycling experts at SAMR Inc. to assist you with your e-waste needs and do its part in helping us move forward to a better future.

SAMR Inc., based in Lakewood, NJ and serving the continental United States, has over 20 years experience in the electronics recycling industry. To find out more about their services, please contact (866) 509-7267 or reach them at http://www.samrinc.com.

About Al Boufarah

Al Boufarah is a serial entrepreneur from Lakewood, New Jersey. In 1998, he founded SAMR, Inc., a single-service company that takes care of clients' computer and electronics recycling needs. Boufarah also founded a tree care and removal service, which serviced the Ocean County Areas from 1993 to 1998.

