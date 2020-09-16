DJ PJSC RusHydro: CBR registered report on the results of the additional issue of RusHydro's shares

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: CBR registered report on the results of the additional issue of RusHydro's shares 16-Sep-2020 / 15:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE ACCESSING THESE MATERIALS IS UNLAWFUL. The information contained in the following materials is restricted and is not for release, publication to, distribution in, or into the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where accessing these materials is unlawful. Persons receiving such documents (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not distribute or send them in, into or from the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where accessing these materials is unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities of PJSC "RusHydro" (the "Company" and, the "Shares", as applicable) or rights to subscribe for Shares in the United States or to any person in any other jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful and, in particular, is not for distribution in Australia, Canada or Japan. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan and the Shares may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Subject to certain exceptions, the Shares may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. No public offering or sale of the Shares is being made in the United States. The Shares offered outside the United States are being offered in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The information contained herein has not been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or authorized person (as defined in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000). The information contained herein is directed only at and is for distribution only to persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) are "investment professionals" falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order"), (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order or (iv) are other persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any shares may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons in (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The information contained herein is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which the information contained herein relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. In the European Economic Area ("EEA"), the information contained herein is only directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended). The information contained herein must not be acted upon in any member state of the EEA by persons who are not qualified investors. Any investment or investment activity to which the information herein relates is available only to Relevant Persons in the United Kingdom and qualified investors in any member state of the European Economic Area other than the United Kingdom, and will only be engaged with such persons. CBR registered report on the results of the additional issue of RusHydro's shares PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Bank of Russia registered the report on the results of the additional issue of 13,000,092,298 ordinary shares of RusHydro (Issuer) on September 14, 2020 (state registration number 1-01-55038-E-043D of August 27, 2018) with a par value of RUB 1 per share. Additional shares was issued by public subscription. Actual beginning date of the placement (date of the first sale transaction) was April 19, 2019, actual completed of the placement (date of the last transaction) was June 15, 2020. The placement period expired on August 27, 2020. Altogether 13,000,092,298 shares have been placed, or 92.77% of the total number of shares issued. Within no more than 2 (two) days-either from the date when information on the state registration of the report on the results of the additional issue of the Issuer's shares is published on the registration authority's web page, or from the date when the Issuer receives (by mail, fax, electronic communication, or delivery against receipt) a written notice from the registration authority, on the state registration of the report on the results of the additional issue of securities, whichever is earlier-the Issuer shall publish the text of the registered report on the results of the additional issue of securities on the web-pages as follows: https://e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=8580 [1] and http://www.rushydro.ru [2]. The text of the registered report on the results of the additional securities issue shall be available on the Issuer's web pages https://e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=8580 [1] and http://www.rushydro.ru [2] for at least 12 (twelve) months from the expiration date of the period set for its publication on the Internet, and if the same is published on the Internet after the expiration of such period-from the date of its publication on the Internet. Starting from the publication date of the announcement on the state registration of the report on the results of the additional securities issue, all interested persons may read the report on the results of the additional securities issue and receive a copy of the same at: 7 Malaya Dmitrovka Street, Moscow, Russian Federation (in the place of the RusHydro Sole Executive Body location). Starting from the publication date of the announcement on state registration of the report on the results of the additional securities issue, any interested person shall have the right to receive a copy of the said report on the results of the additional securities issue at the above address, for a fee not exceeding the cost of making a copy of that document. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 84287 EQS News ID: 1132585 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=173005de539d1bfa7c6dd18ae576407d&application_id=1132585&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f6d0f03b654aa25e2313ec8339334a6f&application_id=1132585&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2020 09:42 ET (13:42 GMT)