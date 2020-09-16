DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 16-Sep-2020 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 14 September 2020 the Company was informed that the following transactions and awards of options in respect of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Shares") were conducted in respect of the PDMRs listed below. Alan Williams, Chief Financial Officer and a PDMR exercised the following nil-cost options over Shares ("Options") following the vesting of the 2017 cycles of the Company's 2017 Performance Share Plan ("PSP") and 2017 Co-Investment Plan ("CIP"). He sold sufficient shares to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise, with the balance of 32,533 shares remaining being transferred to his Person Closely Associated, Mrs Fiona Williams. Name Status No. of shares Sale No. Price Beneficial % exercised Date of Interest Sha o res f Sol d I S C Alan PDMR PSP 927 14/09/20 439 GBP11.435 190,231< Will Linked 1 iams % PSP 24,561 11, GBP11.3971 Unapprov 586 ed CIP 36,097 17, GBP11.3971 027 The following awards of Options over Shares were made to the PDMRs listed immediately below under the 2020 cycle of the Company's 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") in respect of the deferred element of the annual bonus for the 2019 Financial Year. Name Status Number of Options Nick Roberts PDMR 15,886 Alan Williams PDMR 21,434 Robin Miller PDMR 8,297 The following awards of Options over Shares were made to the PDMRs listed immediately below under the PSP. Name Status Number of Options Nick Roberts PDMR 83,467 Alan Williams PDMR 67,903* Robin Miller PDMR 24,967 * Of the award of Options, 2,623 were Options under the HMRC tax-advantaged CSOP element of the PSP The Notification of Dealing Form for the above-mentioned transactions and awards of Options can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. For further information please contact: Lindi Pratt Assistant Company Secretary T: +44 (0)1604 503774 E: lindi.pratt@travisperkins.co.uk Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Alan Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer / PDMR b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan and Co-Investment Plan. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) NIL 1.PSP (linked): 927 2. PSP (unapproved):2 4,561 3. CIP: 36,097 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total NIL 61,585 n/a e) Date of the transaction 14 September 2020 f) Place of the transaction n/a 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Alan Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer / PDMR b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares of 10 pence each (to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's Performance Share Plan and Co-Investment Plan). c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.PSP (linked): 439 1.PSP (linked): 2. PSP GBP11.435 (unapproved):1 1,586 2. PSP (unapproved): 3. CIP: 17,027 GBP11.3971 3. CIP: GBP11.3971 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total 1.PSP 1.PSP 1. PSP (linked): (linked): (linked): GBP11.435 439 GBP5,019.97 2. PSP 2. PSP 2. PSP (unapprov (unapprove (unapprov ed): d):11,586 ed): GBP11.3971 GBP132,046. 80 3. CIP: 3. CIP: 17,027 GBP11.3971 3. CIP: GBP194,058. 42 Total 29,052 Total GBP331,125. 19 e) Date of the transaction 14 September 2020 f) Place of the transaction n/a 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Fiona Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of Chief Financial Officer b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan and Co-Investment Plan by Chief Financial Officer. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 32,533 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total n/a 32,533 n/a e) Date of the transaction 14 September 2020

f) Place of the transaction n/a 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Nick Roberts 2) Alan Williams 3) Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 2) Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 3) General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction In each case, the grant of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Option price:NIL 1) 15,886 2) 21,434 3) 8,297 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total n/a n/a n/a e) Date of the transaction 14 September 2020 f) Place of the transaction n/a 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Nick Roberts 2) Alan Williams 3) Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Executive Officer / PDMR 2) Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 3) General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction In each case, the grant of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Option price: NIL 1) 83,467 2) 67,903 3) 24,967 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total n/a n/a n/a e) Date of the transaction 14 September 2020 f) Place of the transaction n/a ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 84288 EQS News ID: 1132599 End of Announcement EQS News Service

