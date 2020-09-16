Grove Square Galleries Sees Significant Demand for Picasso, Miro, Chagall in Current Climate

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grove Square Galleries have seen a huge surge of interest in their growing stable of established artists over the past six months and, in conjunction with this, have seen great demand for their blue-chip artwork which has been eagerly purchased by both new and existing clients alike.

Grove Square were always aware that there would be a strong interest in the blue-chip market, and took the initiative where others had stalled, by increasing their holdings and unearthing some true hidden gems both at auction and through their own extensive networks of private collectors.

The newly acquired works consisting of 14 pieces, including important works by Pablo Picasso and Joan Miro amongst others, enjoyed exceptional demand and were sold almost as soon as they could be collected and transported to the gallery.

Due to the seasonal nature of key auctions in leading Auction Houses such as Christie's and Sotheby's , secondary market works frequently experience phenomenal demand however supply remains incredibly limited. It is therefore of vital importance that Grove Square seizes the next opportunity to acquire Secondary Market works to fulfil the growing appetite its clients and investors have for this valuable sector of the market. It is Grove Square's expectation that these new acquisitions will prove even more popular and disappear just as quickly.

Serena Dunn, Grove Square Galleries' Art Director had the following to say about their recent blue-chip success:

"Myself and the team at Grove Square Galleries have been searching the worldwide art market with a fine-tooth comb for the most exciting secondary market works to augment our stable of emerging and established artists.

"After many hours of intense research, we secured an incredible new collection of 14 blue-chip master graphics which have enjoyed fantastic success through our sister company Grove Square Art Advisory with both existing and new investors alike.

"Our next acquisitions from this sector will include an even wider selection of great artists. There was enormous demand for the pieces previously, and we will only see an even stronger surge when we start to add Warhol, Matisse and Chagall to our collections.

"The recent economic turmoil has been weathered well by the art market, but has also seen some elusive art collectors selling off parts of their collections. This means there are some great opportunities to own works of great historical and artistic importance.

"It is a very exciting time in the market with important opportunities for both art investors and art lovers alike."

Grove Square Galleries are very aware that the low supply and high demand is good for the industry, but can be difficult for those looking to purchase. They recommend anybody who has an interest to get in contact and register their enquiry at www.grovesquaregalleries.com.

