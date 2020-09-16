Now Open in Arlington! Dr. Jerry Williams Opens Urgent Care 24/7 & Dental Care 24/7 in Texas

Dr. Jerry Williams is a neurologist and has been practicing medicine since 1996. With nearly 25 years of professional experience, Dr. Williams recently opened a new Urgent Care and Dental Care center in Arlington to better serve the local community in Dallas-Fort Worth.

ARLINGTON, TX and DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Dr. Jerry Williams is pleased to announce the opening of a new clinic location in Arlington. The new Urgent Care 24/7 Dallas-Fort Worth & Dental Care 24/7 Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) location will better serve the local community. This is the 10th facility to open under the Urgent Care 24/7 umbrella and the fifth Dental Care 24/7 clinic in the Southern U.S. at this time. The new Urgent Care 24/7 and Dental Care 24/7 location proudly opened the doors on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020.

Urgent Care 24/7 is an award-winning facility offering medical services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Urgent Care 24/7 is dedicated to excellence and offers affordable care when you need it most. Known for the $99 office visit, you can rely on Urgent Care 24/7 for everything from COVID-19 testing to routine walk-in clinic visits. As an urgent care facility, they are committed to serving the public with little to no wait times so you can rest easy knowing a medical provider is here for you.

Dr. Jerry Williams, Founder of Urgent Care 24/7 facilities across the United States, began the brand after running a successful house-call practice. Through this experience, Dr. Williams gained an appreciation for his patients' needs, which often occurred outside regular business hours. With an increasingly overloaded medical system, Dr. Williams knew appointments with primary caregivers were hard to come by. His solution was making excellent medical care available at all times through urgent care centers.

Whether you have been injured, are feeling ill, require a blood test, or simply have questions, the team at Urgent Care 24/7 DFW & Dental Care 24/7 DFW is now available. With nearly 10 years of operation across all locations and backed by Dr. Jerry Williams, a practicing physician since 1996, you can trust the services of Urgent Care 24/7 and Dental Care 24/7 for your everyday needs and emergencies alike.

Urgent Care 24/7 Dallas-Fort Worth & Dental Care 24/7 Dallas-Fort Worth is proud to offer its services in Arlington and the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The team looks forward to getting to know and supporting the community through exceptional, timely, and affordable medical care.

For more information on the facility and services please visit the official site here.

Urgent Care 24/7 DFW & Dental Care 24/7 DFW Location:

808 W Interstate 20, Ste 210

Arlington, TX 76017

P 817-725-8199

About Dr. Jerry Williams

Dr. Jerry Williams, the Founder of Urgent Care 24/7, received his Medical Doctorate from the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine. He hails from Savannah, Georgia, where he first began to practice in the field of adult and pediatric neurology. Dr. Williams founded Urgent Care 24/7 in 2011 after identifying the need for after-hours medical services among his community. He is proud to now serve Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

Contact Information:

Dr. Jerry Williams

Email: info@urgentcare247.com

Phone: (817) 725-8199

Website: https://www.urgentcare247.com/

SOURCE: Dr. Jerry Williams

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606360/Now-Open-in-Arlington-Dr-Jerry-Williams-Opens-Urgent-Care-247-Dental-Care-247-in-Texas