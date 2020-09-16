Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Klinische Studien belegen Wirksamkeit! Auf den Spuren von Johnson & Johnson!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864009 ISIN: JP3756600007 Ticker-Symbol: NTO 
Tradegate
16.09.20
17:40 Uhr
484,05 Euro
+3,05
+0,63 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
482,70485,3017:44
483,00485,1517:41
PR Newswire
16.09.2020 | 17:10
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AirConsole takes on Nintendo Switch and PS4 by bringing console games to the web

- Play 160+ games on www.airconsole.com. Your smartphones are the gamepads

- Traditional console games now available on the web via AirConsole

- Play right now. No additional hardware required

- Yearly subscription for $23.99

ZURICH, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AirConsole, a globally leading platform for casual games, is enabling users to play Nintendo Switch and PS4 games on the web for the very first time.

Couch multiplayer without buying a console. Play using your phones as gamepads!

The video games industry is one of the few sectors to have experienced a surge in growth as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. With millions spending more time at home, AirConsole's team is committed to bringing instantly accessible gaming to the masses.

The cloud-based video game console is available from every home through just a web browser. Smartphones are used as gamepads and no additional hardware is required for a full video game console experience. AirConsole boasts a library of 160 games across a variety of genres.

Offering a true social gaming experience, AirConsole is disrupting casual console video gaming. Less than 5 years old, the Swiss firm is bringing casual gaming to a new environment, letting people play together on their computers and TVs without dedicated gaming hardware. AirConsole is now offering more convenience than ever before by expanding to Android TV, allowing players to access console games directly on their TV devices.

Indeed, AirConsole's exceptional accessibility has seen its usage surge during the Coronavirus pandemic, with a growth of 500% over the last few months. Their average playtime of 65 minutes with 3 people in front of the same screen demonstrates the true user-friendliness of the platform. AirConsole offers a free version and a premium subscription for $4.99 per month or $23.99 per year.

The following console games are now available on AirConsole:

  • Death Squared Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Steam
  • Tower of Babel: Nintendo Switch
  • Tied Together: Nintendo Switch
  • No Heroes Here: Nintendo Switch, PS4, XBOX, Steam
  • Smoots Summer Games: Nintendo Switch, PS4, XBOX, Steam
  • Tumblestone: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox
  • Clusterpuck 99: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox
  • Smoots Tennis: Xbox, Steam

AirConsole also boasts its own original games and continues to invest heavily in new content.

"With this new batch of games, AirConsole is not only increasing the number of premium games but also creating original content that suits new audiences such as families with kids. We are now a valid alternative to traditional video game consoles" says Rafael Morgan, Head of product and marketing at AirConsole and calls it "a new era of AirConsole"

Original titles which include:

  • Snowboard Buddies
  • Mucho Muscle - Meat Muchachos
  • Smoots Golf Air
  • Sniper Team 3 Air
  • Mega Monster Party (Release: October)
  • Whack Attack (Release: Winter 2020)

About AirConsole

AirConsole is a Start-Up based in Zurich, Switzerland. Founded by Ex-Google Tech-Lead and ETH Zurich Alumnus Andrin von Rechenberg, the company quickly rose to fame by overcoming the previously unsolved challenge of latency when playing games using smartphones as controllers. More than 4,500 developers globally have co-created games that have been published on AirConsole, which in return have been consumed by more than 7 million players from 190+ countries. To date, AirConsole's team has raised 7.4 million USD.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1275539/AirConsole_Gaming.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134569/Air_Console_Logo.jpg

AirConsole Logo (PRNewsfoto/AirConsole)

NINTENDO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.