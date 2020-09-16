Military AutoSource Partners With TrueCar To Expand Its Program To The U.S.

Woodbury, NY, Sept. 16, 2020, the only vehicle buying program exclusively for the U.S. military community serving overseas, has partnered with TrueCar, Inc. to offer those based in the U.S. with a car buying program designed with them in mind.

"We're thrilled to be working with TrueCar to expand our program and provide the stateside military community with a premier car buying service that aligns with the Military AutoSource mission and heritage," said David Goldring, Chairman & CEO. "After six decades spent serving our armed forces around the globe, we have a deep appreciation and respect for the military community. TrueCar shares our passion and commitment to providing them with the service and value they deserve," added Goldring.

For 15 years TrueCar has been a leader in driving a more transparent and customer-centric car buying experience. Their nationwide network of dealer partners stands ready to serve our military through this unique program that features additional value and benefits available exclusively to our armed forces, including active duty, veterans and retirees.

For close to 60 years, Military AutoSource has enabled our military stationed and deployed overseas to purchase a U.S. specification vehicle for delivery to select overseas duty stations, or stateside in coordination with their rotation back to the U.S.. In partnership with The Exchange and NEXCOM, Military AutoSource operates facilities on military bases around the world providing our service members with a unique buying experience and benefits not available anywhere else; all designed with consideration to the unique demands and realities of military life.

"We're proud to partner with Military AutoSource to extend TrueCar's best-in-class car buying experience and suite of military exclusive benefits to their customers and their families who primarily live on and around military bases here in the U.S.," said Mike Darrow President & CEO of TrueCar. "Our shared commitment to the U.S. Military and to providing them with unique value and first-rate customer service serves as the foundation for a great partnership, and one with extraordinary potential," added Darrow.

Validated service members using the TrueCar powered Military AutoSource Car Buying Service, expected to launch in the next few months, will receive military only benefits including:

$500-$4,000 Bonus Cash from Select Manufacturers

Up to $4,000 Worth of Benefits for Repair and Auto Deductible Reimbursement*

Dedicated Military Customer Service Hotline

Dealer Discounts on New and Used Vehicles

*Only available when you report your new or used purchase from a Certified Dealer within 45 days. Some benefits are not available in New York or New Hampshire. For more information please visit https://www.truecar.com/report-purchase/

Overseas Military Sales Corp. (Military AutoSource) is headquartered in Woodbury, New York, with operational offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, Korea and Dubai. For close to 60 years, Military AutoSource has been serving the military community by providing U.S. specification cars, motorcycles and off-road vehicles to active duty military, civilian, DOD employees and the diplomatic community stationed on U.S. installations outside the United States. The on-base division of Military AutoSource is authorized by The Exchange (AAFES) and Navy Exchange (NEXCOM) and maintains operations in close to 70 locations in over 20 countries, with an additional 15 locations off base in Europe and a global e-commerce team to support eligible service members deployed to inaccessible areas overseas.

About TrueCar



TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars - all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442.