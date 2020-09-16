Commercialization of Novel Drug Delivery Systems Expand Horizon for Industry Players in Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market, Says TMR

Functional and nutraceuticals manufacturers see vast avenue in collagen peptide and gelatin market to meet the needs of health-conscious populations, overall valuation of the market to clock CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027

Porcine-based collagen products witnessing staggering demand in North America and Europe , helping make them prominent regional markets

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Potential of collagen peptide and gelatin in regenerative medicine, especially for wound healing has spurred on research and development activities in the collagen peptide and gelatin market. Growing utilization of collagen peptide and gelatin in developing nutraceuticals will unlock new prospects for functional food manufactures, especially since geriatric population and sportspersons are key consumer targets.

Novel collagen-based drug delivery systems are a huge opportunity for pharmaceutical companies in the collagen peptide and gelatin market.

The global valuation of collagen peptide and gelatin was pegged at US$ 5,976.9 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027. The forecast valuation is US$ 12,610.9 Mn by 2027-end.

Key Findings of Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Report

The competitive landscape in the collagen peptide and gelatin market is fairly fragmented

Of the various key types, type 1 held the major share in 2018

The aforementioned collagen segment is expected to rise at the leading CAGR during 2019 - 2027

North America led the global market in 2018

led the global market in 2018 The U.S. is a highly lucrative market

Asia Pacific is expected to rise at promising CAGR during 2019 - 2027

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing acceptance of animal-based functional ingredients in nutraceutical products in sportspersons and elderly population is a key driver for avenues in the collagen peptide and gelatin market.

Rapidly growing demand for such products is rising in India , Brazil , and China .

, , and . In recent years, researchers have seen vast clinical potential of collagen in next-generation drug delivery systems. One key potential use has been for encapsulating active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), improving the bioavailability and performance of drugs.

Growing application of collagen peptide in making antiaging products has also reinforced the prospects in the collagen peptide and gelatin market.

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Key Impediments to Growth

Porcine collagen sources have witnessed negative connotation among some populations. People in Asia Pacific and the Middle East are averse to accepting porcine-based collagen in medical and surgical products, due to religious and cultural beliefs.

Even in regional markets, notably in North America and Europe, they are witnessing attractive demand, the risk of transmission of diseases from animal-based medical products is significantly affecting market players.

Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market: Competitive Landscape

The overall landscape is increasingly fragmented, with the presence of numerous regional as well international companies locked in competition against one another. Top players are keen on taping into the huge revenue potential in collagen-based novel drug delivery systems, such as through spending on research in liposomes and nanoparticles. Most companies in the collagen peptide and gelatin are consolidating manufacturing facilities and using advanced extraction methodologies to strengthen their presence.

The Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market can be segmented as follows:

Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market, by Type

Type I

Fish



Tilapia





Carp





Others



Others

Type II

Hydrolyzed



Undenatured

Others

Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Collagen Dressings Market: According to the report, the global collagen dressings market was valued at ~US$ 926 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. Increase in patient pool for chronic and acute wounds, and rise in the number of road accidents and traumatic injuries are anticipated to drive the global collagen dressings market from 2020 to 2030

Soft Tissue Allografts Market: The global soft tissue allografts market was valued at US$ 3.55 Bn in 2018, and is projected to reach ~ US$ 6.2 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of ~ 6.5% from 2019 to 2027, increase in incidences of periodontal diseases among the young population and rise in technological innovations in dental implants are anticipated to drive the global market

Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials Market: The global tissue engineered collagen biomaterials market has been majorly fuelled by the extensive research and development activities in regenerative medicine and rising use of collagen as bone substitutes. Another growth driver in the market is the use of collagen in wound healing which offers numerous benefits in terms of stimulating tissue growth and ensuring relief for a variety of injuries on bones and tissues

