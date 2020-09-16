WISeKey Modernizes and Disrupts PKI with the Integration of Root of Trust, Digital Identities and AI into its INES IoT Security Broker

IOTNEWS

ZUG, Switzerland & GENEVA- September 16, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT company today announced the launch of its upgraded version of the INeS Security Broker that can remotely and securely verify credentials using PKI technologies, control activation, deactivation, revocation, renewal and provision (with an end-to-end secure update) of IOT devices and Business Applications.

" Our partnerships with Parrot , Daimler , and DIGID to integrate our advanced digital security solutions into their growing range of connected objects, are a clear evidence of how WISeKey uses the combination of PKI and semiconductors to help leading IoT device makers protect their customer's assets," stressed Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "Our Company has become a key player in the cybersecurity arena, uniquely bringing its 'Swissness' to the protection of AIoT."

INeS Security Broker solution can be easily integrated in any IoT platform available on the market such as the IBM's new Watson IoT platform. As previously announced, INeS' integration with IBM's new Watson IoT platform can be used in multiple industrial applications to optimize productivity across industries through predictive maintenance on equipment and machinery, create truly smart homes with connected appliances, and provide critical communication between devices. The possibilities that IoT brings to the table are endless.

Now INeS also includes WISeAI resulting from the groundbreaking combination of arago's AI based Knowledge Automation and Data platform HIRO and WISeKey's Cybersecurity, Root of Trust and IoT/semiconductors technologies. AIoT integrates PKI, semiconductors, smart sensors, IoT systems, Artificial Intelligence and a data cloud to deliver to customers a unique offering to power innovation and digital transformation. Using WISeKey's cybersecurity technology and IoT network, data will be collected in HIRO where it can be processed and through automation acted upon in real time in a highly secure environment.

AIoT is the brain that will power the nervous system of the network of IoT objects operating within the WISeKey ecosystem, which currently connects over 1.6 billion IoT devices secured with WISeKey's VaultIC. With the introduction of 5G, the ecosystem will continue to grow at a much faster rate as 5G will enable the connection of every object, person, and machine. AIoT will embed AI into the core infrastructure components of the ecosystem including Root of Trust, semiconductors, and edge computing. Specialized APIs are then used to provide interoperability between components at the device, software and platform level to optimize system and network operations. Data processed through AIoT is then collected and made accessible to extract value and enhance market intelligence and knowledge for customers. AIoT also enables secure automation of actions and business decisions based on real time data and enables IoT to work independently with minimal human support, unlike the current state of the market which requires that all actions be coded in advance based on pre-defined scenarios.

With the use of AI algorithms and predictive maintenance implemented through AIoT, IoT devices will have the capability to dynamically determine actions to take decisions and self-program based on analytics and customer defined knowledge, resulting in lower operating and maintenance costs for providers.

The overarching objective of the joint venture with arago is to establish a foothold into the AIoT market to maximize near-term revenue, while at the same time create significant market opportunities in sectors such as industry 4, retail, financial transaction, automotive, smart cities, consumer products, healthcare, smart cards, industrial, transportation, and IT infrastructure. AI plays a growing role in IoT applications and deployments. Both investments and acquisitions in startups that merge AI and IoT have climbed over the past two years. Major vendors of IoT platform software now offer integrated AI capabilities such as machine learning-based analytics.

The value of adding AI to the WISeKey platform is its ability to quickly wring insights from data. Machine learning, an AI technology, brings the ability to automatically identify patterns and detect anomalies in the data that smart sensors and devices gather such as temperature, pressure, humidity, air quality, vibration, and sound.

WISeKey's strategy to leverage its technology platform via long-lasting relationships with a strategic partner, is designed to bring a stream of high-profile clients that are in high demand for cybersecurity solutions, such as AI, digital identity and privacy, secure mobile communication, secure cloud computing, IoT, secure semi-conductors, Blockchain and other innovative technologies offered by WISeKey.

This technology is fundamental to secure objects connecting to clouds, such as connected cars as virtually all new cars on the market today include electronic technologies that could pose vulnerabilities to hacking or privacy intrusions if data security is not addressed. Embedded WISeKey hardware security in the car protects the "identity" of each device, prevents unauthorized tampering, and protects the privacy and security of the vast amount of data these devices generate. BI Intelligence expects 94 million connected cars to be sold in 2021 (with 82% to be connected cars), representing a compound annual growth rate of 35% from 21 million connected cars sold in 2016.

A fundamental principle behind the security of WISeKey Semiconductors is that its chips not only control how devices perform under normal conditions, but also control how these devices react when attacked or tampered with in any way, including self-destruction. WISeKey Semiconductor chips are designed to authenticate individual car components within the vehicle itself, ensure that only legitimate software is installed in the car, authenticate users and ensure that only legitimate users have access to the connected car functions and encrypt data to make it tamperproof and private.

WISeKey Semiconductor brings a 25-year heritage of delivering certified Secure Elements in the most risk-sensitive applications including government ID cards and passports, credit cards and Pay TV access cards, and specialty crypto tokens. WISeKey Semiconductor's VaultIC chips are specifically tailored to the needs of IoT devices which often have low power capabilities and the need to be securely updateable in the field.

# # #

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

To receive WISeKey's latest news visit the WISeKey Investors Corner .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.