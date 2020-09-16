Wereldhave N.V.: Moody's recognizes Wereldhave's improved financial profile

Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") recognizes the improved financial profile of Wereldhave N.V. ("Wereldhave"). Moody's has confirmed the corporate family rating and the rating on the senior unsecured bonds ratings of Wereldhave at B1. The outlook improved from 'Rating under review for downgrade" to "Negative".

Wereldhave remains committed to further improve its financial profile by executing on its disposal and liquidity preservation program.

