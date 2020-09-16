The agricultural machinery market in India is poised to grow by USD 3.73 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the agricultural machinery market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of contract farming.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The agricultural machinery market analysis in India includes the product segment. This study identifies government initiatives to support sustainable agricultural practices as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural machinery market growth in India during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The agricultural machinery market in India covers the following areas:

Agricultural Machinery Market Size in India

Agricultural Machinery Market Forecast in India

Agricultural Machinery Market Analysis in India

Companies Mentioned

AGCO Corp.

Amalgamations Group Co.

CLAAS Group

CNH Industrial NV

Deere Co.

Escorts Ltd.

International Tractors Ltd.

ISEKI Co. Ltd.

Kubota Corp.

Mahindra Mahindra Ltd.

