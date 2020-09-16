Entrepreneur and Environmental Advocate Peter Lowes Featured in Exclusive New Interview with Thrive Global

Peter Lowes, a highly successful entrepreneur, and environmental advocate has been featured in an exclusive new interview with Thrive Global

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / The interview, which was published on September 4, 2020, can be found on Thrive's official site. Thrive Global helps the world's leading enterprises and their people build healthy habits through inspirational storytelling and actionable micro-steps.

The interview explored Peter Lowes' extensive entrepreneurial background that spans more than 30 years and includes launching and leading several successful businesses in the real estate, food and beverage, and cannabis industries, respectively. He also touched among some of the numerous awards that he and his partners have received over the years, including winning a silver medal at the North American Brewers Association for best-tasting beer (Tranquilo Mexican Style Ale) and being named by Source Magazine as the best dispensary in Central Oregon (Tokyo Starfish).

In addition, Peter Lowes shared his longstanding commitment to protecting the environment; a passion that dates back to when he was seven years old and joined the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Commented Peter: "Even at such a young age, I had the awareness that animals need our help. This understanding developed over the years and raised my desire to help protect the environment that animals live in."

Also deeply shaping Peter Lowes' environmental awareness was a year-long cross-Atlantic voyage in 1982, during which he encountered a distressing amount of ocean pollution. That laid the foundation for what in 2019 would become Teaching Environmental Awareness (TEA): a non-profit foundation that provides scholarships to students who are pursuing education in environmental studies and sciences, and also provides support to various environmentally conscious groups and causes. Commented Peter: "Developing a foundation to make a positive difference had always been in my mind, and then in 2019 when I had the time, resources, and network in place, I put the wheels in motion and launched TEA."

Peter Lowes also expressed what inspires him about current trends about protecting the environment, as well as what alarms him. With respect to the former, he is energized by the number of young people who are getting involved in various environmentally-aware causes and who are taking micro-steps to reduce their environmental footprint. With respect to the latter, he is deeply concerned that despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, some people still refuse to believe that the environment is in a state of crisis. Commented Peter: "I believe that some people think that the problem will somehow solve itself, or that it is being exaggerated. Neither of these are true. The problem is extremely real and serious, and it will only worsen unless we collectively do something about it."

For those interested in Peter's interview, please visit the Thrive Global website, or click here.

About Peter Lowes

Peter Lowes is a highly successful entrepreneur and environmental advocate. His non-profit foundation Teaching Environmental Awareness (TEA), provides scholarships to students pursuing education in environmental studies and sciences and also provides support to various environmentally conscious groups and causes.

For more information about Peter Lowes, please visit: https://peter-lowes.com/

For more information about Teaching Environmental Awareness, please visit: https://teatogether.org

