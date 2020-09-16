Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2020) -CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) President and CEO, Peter Dasler discusses the company's focus on uranium in the Athabasca Basin.







If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/canalaska-uranium-demand-for-uranium-ceo-clip-90sec/

CanAlaska Uranium is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Sept 19th & 20th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF)

www.canalaska.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63966