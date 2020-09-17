Karra Media: How Entrepreneur Srikar Karra is Building Brands and Dominating The Marketing Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / At the young age of 19, Srikar Karra has successfully built his brand on social media and in the digital business world, amassing more than a million followers on TikTok and managing a network of over 100 million followers across different social media platforms.

Srikar Karra is an entrepreneur, writer, author, media strategist, and content creator. As a prolific digital brand builder for individuals and businesses, he has worked side by side with Fortune 500 executives, start-up companies, influencers, and other personalities to build their brands and strengthen their portfolios on social media.

In 2016, the rising social media strategist saw digital marketing as a "golden opportunity." Shortly thereafter, he built his social media presence on Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok. Since then, he has garnered a large following and has been featured in multiple media outlets.

Srikar Karra attended South Forsyth High School and established several companies while studying. The hardworking student-entrepreneur went on to take study at the University of California, Berkeley, in the field of computer science. During college, he impressively scaled his digital media business.

At present, the young entrepreneur is the Founder and CEO of Karra Media, a media holding company. Srikar Karra is also the author of Best of Life Hacks: Thirty Nerdy Life Hacks That You Never Knew, an Amazon best seller that has sold multiple copies. Since 2019, he has been a contributing writer for BuzzFeed, Medium, and Thrive Global, among other publications.

Srikar Karra also believes in giving back to the community. In high school, he started a chess academy: Insight Chess. The academy went on to raise thousands of dollars and Karra used the money to donate to those in need. He received many awards for his work including The President's Volunteer Service Award, The Georgia Youth Leadership Award, The Daily Point of Light Award, The Youth Service Award and more.

Karra has over a million followers on TikTok. There, he creates videos with contents on different life hacks, informative stories, business growth, and motivation. Through his content, he makes sure that he serves as an inspiration to many aspiring social media influencers and entrepreneurs.

Going forward, Srikar Karra aims to empower many more people through the use of social media. As of now, Srikar continues to help others build their own digital media presence as he takes his own presence to newer heights.

