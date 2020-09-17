Grant will enable students to gain product development and manufacturing skills through new immersive virtual reality e-learning methods

La Fondation Dassault Systèmes, a foundation dedicated to supporting the transformation of education and research with the learning and discovery capabilities of 3D technology and virtual universes, today announced that it is providing a grant to Trier University of Applied Sciences in Germany to help prepare students for engineering careers through new uses of immersive virtual reality.

Trier University will use the grant to plan, develop, validate and use immersive virtual reality e-learning scenarios for project-based, student-centric teaching and learning in its "Laboratory for Digital Product Development and Manufacturing."

Students in 10 bachelor's and eight master's degree programs in engineering, technology and science will benefit from practical applications that offer new ways of visualizing and interacting with data, and with complex engineering and go-to-market processes prevalent in industrial product development and manufacturing. These applications will support student projects in domains such as the development and prototype production of sustainable and highly efficient local transportation concepts; robotics offline programming, ergonomics and simulation; virtual factory planning and building information modeling; and immersive marketing experiences. The grant will also be used to present and publish project steps in a series of public lectures and online videos.

"Immersive virtual reality has the potential to completely rewrite entire processes in the digital transformation of industry. Higher education must adapt accordingly and teach a responsible and thoughtful use of IVR," said Michael Hoffmann, Head of the lab 'LDPF' in the Department of Engineering and Technology, Trier University of Applied Sciences. "The support of La Fondation Dassault Systèmes will help us to enrich teaching and further the potential of this powerful e-learning tool for engineering disciplines at our institution."

"Immersive virtual environments offer new, quicker and better discovery and learning experiences for students that they can apply once they've started their professional life to become the workforce that is needed to answer current and future industry challenges," said Thibault de Tersant, President, La Fondation Dassault Systèmes. "By providing support to Trier University of Applied Sciences, we take another step forward in the transformation of education and in encouraging the employability of future generations through 3D technologies that have already proven their value in the industrial world."

About La Fondation Dassault Systèmes

La Fondation Dassault Systèmes provides grants, training and expertise about 3D virtual universe technologies to help schools, universities, research centers, museums and associations in Europe, the U.S. and India to push the limits of knowledge. Its mission is to inspire young people with a passion for engineering, science and digital technology to create a better and more collaborative society. As part of this mission, it actively contributes to inventing new ways of sharing know-how and transforming learning practices that make it possible to detect new talents and help them achieve their dreams. For more information: lafondation3ds.org

