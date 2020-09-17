Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
17.09.2020 | 07:08
7 New Perpetual Contracts Listed on Phemex!

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Phemex, the fastest cryptocurrency and derivatives exchange has just released 7 new perpetual contract trading pairs. After careful considerations, the Phemex team has selected a group of promising and well-established projects. 6 out of the 7 new coins are popular DeFi projects that traders have been increasingly demanding.

  • ADA/USD
  • ALGO/USD
  • COMP/USD
  • DOT/USD
  • LEND/USD
  • YFI/USD
  • BCH/USD

All 7 pairs are linear contracts quoted and settled in USD which can be traded with up 20x leverage. As with all of its perpetual contracts, Phemex charges market takers a 0.075% fee, but offers market makers a 0.025% rebate for adding liquidity to their order book.

With the addition of this new group, Phemex now offers a total of 14 perpetual contracts including a non-crypto GOLD/USD pair.

In addition, Phemex is also known for its pioneering Zero-Fee spot trading services. The exchange offers low-cost premium memberships that grant users access to 9 spot trading markets with no commissions charged.

Since launching in November of 2019, Phemex has quickly climbed to rank among the top 10 best derivatives exchange according to multiple sources such as coinmarketcap.com. The company's goal is to become the fastest and most trustworthy competitor in the cryptocurrency industry. As such, they remain committed to adding more financial products and services that will help empower its users around the world.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Manager
Nicolas Tang
+65 3165 0285
Nicolas.Tang@Phemex.com

SOURCE: Phemex



https://www.accesswire.com/606148/7-New-Perpetual-Contracts-Listed-on-Phemex

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
