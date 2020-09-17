CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 18.09.2020;Das Instrument LZ6 US8274581003 SILVER BULL RES DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.09.2020

The instrument LZ6 US8274581003 SILVER BULL RES DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 18.09.2020

