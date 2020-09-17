DJ Transactions in own shares

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Transactions in own shares 17-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 17 September 2020 Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company") Transactions in own shares The Company announces that on 16 September 2020 it purchased a total of 190,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. The purchases form part of the Company's &euro25m share buyback programme announced on 7 August 2020. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares 190,000 Nil purchased Highest price paid (per &euro1.1180 n/a ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per &euro1.1000 n/a ordinary share) Volume weighted average &euro1.1090 n/a price paid (per ordinary share) Following the settlement of the above purchases, the Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury and has 679,851,620 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended). Trading venue Currency Aggregated Volume Volume Weighted Average Price XDUB EUR 190,000 1.1090 XLON EUR Nil n/a In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below. Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Appendix Transaction Details Issuer Name Hibernia REIT plc LEI 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 ISIN IE00BGHQ1986 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR Euronext Dublin Number of Price per Trading Time of Transaction Shares Share venue transaction Reference Number (EUR) 2,677 1.1140 XDUB 08:16:13 00023421109TRDU1 1,164 1.1160 XDUB 08:16:13 00023421108TRDU1 2,774 1.1160 XDUB 08:16:13 00023421107TRDU1 1,680 1.1160 XDUB 08:16:13 00023421106TRDU1 2,945 1.1160 XDUB 08:16:13 00023421105TRDU1 3,156 1.1120 XDUB 08:36:42 00023421310TRDU1 621 1.1120 XDUB 08:43:46 00023421334TRDU1 2,107 1.1120 XDUB 08:43:46 00023421333TRDU1 2,827 1.1080 XDUB 08:48:28 00023421383TRDU1 2,884 1.1080 XDUB 08:48:28 00023421382TRDU1 2,740 1.1080 XDUB 08:48:28 00023421381TRDU1 1,600 1.1040 XDUB 09:08:42 00023421627TRDU1 1,106 1.1040 XDUB 09:17:45 00023421681TRDU1 2,722 1.1040 XDUB 09:17:45 00023421680TRDU1 128 1.1060 XDUB 09:26:36 00023421748TRDU1 2,916 1.1060 XDUB 09:26:36 00023421747TRDU1 2,882 1.1040 XDUB 09:35:30 00023421763TRDU1 2,726 1.1020 XDUB 09:37:46 00023421766TRDU1 2,874 1.1020 XDUB 09:37:46 00023421765TRDU1 6,220 1.1000 XDUB 09:54:29 00023421834TRDU1 3,048 1.1000 XDUB 10:05:24 00023421869TRDU1 2,862 1.1000 XDUB 10:16:11 00023422014TRDU1 613 1.1040 XDUB 10:44:03 00023422293TRDU1 2,260 1.1040 XDUB 10:44:03 00023422292TRDU1 2,891 1.1000 XDUB 10:48:46 00023422354TRDU1 2,940 1.1000 XDUB 10:48:46 00023422353TRDU1 2,716 1.1060 XDUB 11:13:56 00023422634TRDU1 7,943 1.1080 XDUB 11:14:16 00023422638TRDU1 1,306 1.1060 XDUB 11:47:12 00023422915TRDU1 1,648 1.1060 XDUB 11:51:20 00023422937TRDU1 2,775 1.1060 XDUB 11:51:20 00023422936TRDU1 2,809 1.1060 XDUB 11:51:20 00023422935TRDU1 2,993 1.1040 XDUB 12:12:03 00023423079TRDU1 3,067 1.1040 XDUB 12:12:03 00023423078TRDU1 3,158 1.1000 XDUB 12:31:50 00023423264TRDU1 2,836 1.1000 XDUB 12:35:32 00023423277TRDU1 5,494 1.1100 XDUB 13:19:55 00023423578TRDU1 2,956 1.1060 XDUB 13:21:51 00023423588TRDU1 2,956 1.1060 XDUB 13:21:51 00023423587TRDU1 2,976 1.1100 XDUB 13:57:17 00023423834TRDU1 3,175 1.1080 XDUB 13:57:45 00023423845TRDU1 3,175 1.1080 XDUB 13:57:45 00023423844TRDU1 2,606 1.1040 XDUB 14:20:41 00023424028TRDU1 644 1.1060 XDUB 14:26:53 00023424058TRDU1 212 1.1060 XDUB 14:26:53 00023424057TRDU1 1,919 1.1120 XDUB 14:42:23 00023424218TRDU1 7,878 1.1120 XDUB 14:42:23 00023424217TRDU1 1,919 1.1120 XDUB 14:42:23 00023424219TRDU1 1,919 1.1120 XDUB 14:42:23 00023424220TRDU1 1,919 1.1120 XDUB 14:42:23 00023424221TRDU1 571 1.1120 XDUB 14:42:23 00023424222TRDU1 3,211 1.1100 XDUB 14:58:54 00023424369TRDU1 2,779 1.1100 XDUB 15:05:00 00023424432TRDU1 2,064 1.1100 XDUB 15:10:13 00023424454TRDU1 968 1.1100 XDUB 15:10:13 00023424453TRDU1 896 1.1060 XDUB 15:10:29 00023424455TRDU1 3,036 1.1100 XDUB 15:17:44 00023424507TRDU1 2,320 1.1160 XDUB 15:23:35 00023424713TRDU1 526 1.1160 XDUB 15:23:35 00023424712TRDU1 2,908 1.1160 XDUB 15:29:02 00023424772TRDU1 5,468 1.1140 XDUB 15:29:46 00023424778TRDU1 3,098 1.1120 XDUB 15:33:36 00023424813TRDU1 834 1.1060 XDUB 15:45:03 00023424942TRDU1 2,774 1.1160 XDUB 15:58:36 00023425050TRDU1 2,925 1.1160 XDUB 15:58:36 00023425048TRDU1 3,058 1.1160 XDUB 15:58:36 00023425046TRDU1 2,645 1.1160 XDUB 16:01:43 00023425105TRDU1 1,032 1.1140 XDUB 16:11:44 00023425205TRDU1 2,954 1.1160 XDUB 16:16:35 00023425311TRDU1 1,812 1.1160 XDUB 16:20:50 00023425425TRDU1 187 1.1180 XDUB 16:22:55 00023425436TRDU1 2,814 1.1180 XDUB 16:22:55 00023425435TRDU1 525 1.1180 XDUB 16:24:09 00023425457TRDU1 282 1.1180 XDUB 16:24:09 00023425456TRDU1 1,956 1.1180 XDUB 16:24:09 00023425455TRDU1 3,995 1.1180 XDUB 16:25:34 00023425465TRDU1 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: POS TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 2.4. 