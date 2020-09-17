

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's passenger car sales logged a double-digit decline in August, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA, showed Thursday.



Car registrations decreased 18.9 percent year-on-year, following a 5.7 percent drop in July.



Among 27 member states, only Cyprus reported an annual growth of 14.1 percent in August. All other countries in the region recorded losses despite easing of the coronavirus containment measures.



Italy's car sales were down marginally by 0.4 percent, while Germany and France posted bigger falls of 20 percent and 19.8 percent, respectively. Sales in Spain slid 10.1 percent.



According to ACEA, the UK car sales were down 5.8 percent annually in August.



During January to August, EU demand for passenger cars contracted by 32.0 percent from last year. About 6.12 million new cars were registered across the European Union during the period, almost 2.9 million less than during the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de