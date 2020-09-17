INVISIO receives order for SEK 44 million from an existing customer in the U.S.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has, through its U.S. GSA contract, received an order for SEK 44 million from an existing customer within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The order includes advanced communication and hearing protection solutions. Delivery will be during 2020.

"We are proud to deliver our advanced communication systems to units within the U.S. Department of Defense. INVISIO's systems are world leading in its segment and with this order we are strengthening our position further. We are particularly satisfied that it was received through our GSA contract," said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

The INVISIO systems provide enhanced communication capabilities in noisy environments while protecting the users' hearing, which gives operational benefits and increased tactical advantages, including improved situational awareness for the users.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France and Italy and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

