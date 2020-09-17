American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Inc to Review Arizona Manganese Assets and Patents

Tesla Battery Day Brings Focus on Manganese

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company"), reports that the renewed interest in manganese compels the company to re-analyze their Artillery Peak low-grade manganese project. This entails studies of the 2012 Pre-Feasibility prepared by Tetra-Tech for the production of Electrolytic Manganese Metal (EMM) also studies on the production of high purity working Electrolytic Manganese dioxide (EMD) Prototype Lithium Ion Batteries by Kemetco Research Inc. The US Patents for this process were granted to the Company on June 11, 2013 which would later become the cornerstone of AMY's lithium-ion battery material recycling patents. The manganese patent was also granted in China, South Africa, and Canada.

The Prefeasibility Study was based on EMM whereas production of EMD is less expensive due to reduction of electroplating costs for EMD which is 20% of the cost of EMM and the footprint for mines is 60% of EMM footprint. The patented process is closed-loop with dry tailings and reuse of water.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

