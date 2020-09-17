Espeland Enterprises: Meet the Executive Voice Coach Who Empowers Top Tech and Finance Executives

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Your voice has become more important than ever to establish your executive presence in today's post-COVID world of Zoom calls. Melanie Espeland, founder ofEspeland Enterprises, is the authority on Executive Voice Coaching. She empowers senior clients from top companies such as IBM and Morgan Stanley to improve their voices for Zoom and other common professional situations. "The voice is like a fingerprint," Melanie explains, "unique to each individual, yet distinctly able to adapt and grow."

Melanie is a modern renaissance woman who combines two unique skill sets that are hard to find on their own, let alone together. First of all, she has a prestigious business resume including two Ivy League degrees, an MBA from Columbia University, top tier management consulting experience at McKinsey & Company, and other diverse engagements with both Fortune 500s and start-ups. She combines her business background with extensive voice, singing, and acting training, even being a signed Voice Actor with CESD Talent Agency.

Through Melanie's unique background she builds clients' communication savvy and gravitas in the boardroom. She uses a mix of physical, mental, and emotional tools from disciplines as diverse as acupuncture to speech therapy to improv. "I find that my diverse knowledge base and intuitive nature allow me to understand a client's needs within just a few minutes of speaking. I seek to create custom programs for each client that speak, pun intended, to their unique voice."

You can reach Espeland Enterprises for one-on-one and corporate training, as well as invite Melanie to be a speaker or moderator at your next virtual event.

