FIRSTGROUP PLC - National Storage Mechanism

FirstGroup plc (the "Company")

National Storage Mechanism ("NSM")

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER (Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares) the Company uploaded yesterday to the NSM a copy of the Articles of Association, adopted at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 15 September 2020. The Articles of Association set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to the Company's ordinary shares.

In addition, pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.2R (Copies of documents), copies of all resolutions passed at the AGM, other than those concerning ordinary business, are now also available to view via the NSM.

The NSM can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DGTR") 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.6; 3.1

Enquiries:

Silvana Glibota-Vigo

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7725 3353