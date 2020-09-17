Anzeige
17.09.2020 | 12:16
DigiPlex - Successful tap issue under existing senior secured bonds

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex Norway Holding 3 AS has successfully completed a NOK 180 million tap issue under the Company's existing senior secured bonds with maturity date 12 May 2023 and ISIN NO 0010881790. The tap issue was priced at 103.75% of the nominal amount and was significantly oversubscribed. Total outstanding amount after the tap issue is NOK 835 million. The proceeds from the tap issue will be used to partly finance the second 3MW data centre at DigiPlex Fet 2 AS.

Pareto Securities acted as Sole Manager for the tap issue.

For more information please contact:

Cathrine M Telje, CFO, DigiPlex

CMTelje@digiplex.com , +47-97046846

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede
Head of Communications
+46703322705
elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/digiplex---successful-tap-issue-under-existing-senior-secured-bonds,c3195635

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7526/3195635/1307387.pdf

DigiPlex - Successful tap issue under existing senior secured bonds

