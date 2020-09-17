

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Kier Group Plc (KIE.L) were gaining around 20 percent in the morning trading in London after the construction, services and property group reported Thursday a narrower pre-tax loss in its fiscal 2020, with a flat order book, despite Covid-19 impacts. Looking ahead, the company said its current year has started in line with expectations.



For the year, loss before tax was 225.3 million pounds, compared to loss of 229.5 million pounds last year.



Loss per share was 106.2 pence, compared to loss of 146.9 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 16.9 million pounds, compared to 61.4 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 15.3 pence, compared to 30.9 pence last year.



Group revenue declined to 3.42 billion pounds from 3.95 billion pounds last year.



Adjusted revenue was 3.476 billion pounds, compared to 4.091 billion a year ago.



Order book as of June 30 was 7.9 billion pounds, same as last year, as it continue to win new work in chosen markets.



Further, the company said it continues to expect cost saving programme to deliver at least 100 million of annual run rate savings by June 30, 2021.



In London, Kier Group shares were trading at 65.75 pence, up 20.09 percent.



