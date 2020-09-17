DJ AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD (PR1P.DE) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Sep-2020 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES UCITS ETF DR - USD DEALING DATE: 16/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.971 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5921820 CODE: PR1P ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1P.DE Sequence No.: 84365 EQS News ID: 1133043 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 17, 2020 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)