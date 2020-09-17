

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WebMD Health Corp. (WBMD) and Twitter Inc. (TWTR) announced Thursday a partnership that marks the first content collaboration between Twitter and a health care platform. The collaboration leverages power of both platforms to inform, educate on health issues.



The new partnership will bring more WebMD content right to the Twitter feed with video content and Twitter Moments that educate consumers on health topics and highlight patient stories on what it's like to live with and manage chronic conditions and other health issues.



The partnership will feature launches timed with seasonality and health awareness events to engaged audiences on Twitter.



Upcoming programs include Migraine Awareness Week in September, Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Eczema Awareness Week in October, and Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November. It will include social-friendly explainers, myth-busters, medical animations and patient stories.



The video programming delivered through the partnership will become part of Twitter Amplify, Twitter's library of premium live and on-demand video content beside which advertisers can tap into pre-roll or exclusive sponsorship opportunities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

