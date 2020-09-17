simPRO, a leading field service management software solution, has expanded the executive leadership team to include three new leaders. Karla Fleege has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, Matthew McBryde has been appointed simPRO Engagement Officer, and Ricky Sevta has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer. This expansion is part of simPRO's plan to grow and scale the company.

"I am delighted to have Karla, Matthew and Ricky join our executive team. These three executives have a proven record of strong leadership skills, and they have developed and managed successful teams globally," says simPRO CEO Sean Diljore.

Karla Fleege has been promoted from US Director of Marketing to Chief Marketing Officer after successfully growing simPRO's marketing and lead generation initiatives in the United States. In this new role, Karla will lead simPRO's global marketing strategy, strengthening the brand, cultivating opportunities in new and existing markets, and driving demand and loyalty for simPRO's solutions.

Matthew McBryde has been promoted from Global Product and Training Specialist to simPRO Engagement Officer after ten years of educating simPRO customers, and training implementation consultants and support staff globally. Matthew will now work to deliver business goals while ensuring customer and staff engagement remains at the forefront of the company's growth.

Ricky Sevta has been promoted from General Manager of the simPRO New Zealand office to Chief Revenue Officer after successfully growing the New Zealand business and launching strategic global partnerships. In this new role, Ricky will support global business development and provide strategic direction to enable inside and field sales, partner managers and customer experience teams to improve the simPRO experience for all customers.

The simPRO executive leadership team now consists of six leaders across three countries. With this expanded team, simPRO plans to become the leading field service management software in North America, Europe and APAC.

About simPRO

simPRO is a leading provider of field service management software for the trade contracting industry. In 2016, simPRO secured $31 million USD in growth capital as part of an aggressive product innovation and expansion strategy. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, with regional headquarters in the United States, United Kingdom and New Zealand, simPRO has more than 150,000 active users worldwide.

