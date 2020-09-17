Passenger cars to contribute the largest market share in the automotive steel wheels market
The global automotive steel wheels market is expected to post a decremental growth of 1.69 million units during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive steel wheels market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The automotive steel wheels market will witness a Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as per Technavio's pandemic-focused research highlights, the market growth is likely to Decrease compared to 2019.
Automotive Steel Wheels Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. With a rapidly shifting focus toward creating a digital marketplace to provide a convenient platform for stakeholders in the supply chain, several companies in the market are resorting to move their businesses online along with existing brick-and-mortar channels.
Major Automotive Steel Wheels market participants are
- Accuride Corp.
- ALCAR HOLDING GmbH
- Central Motor Wheel of America Inc.
- Fastco Canada
- Iochpe-Maxion SA
- Klassic Wheels Ltd.
- Mangels Industrial SA
- Shanghai Baosteel Autoparts Co. Ltd.
- Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.
- Topy Industries Ltd.
Automotive Steel Wheels Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Steel Wheels Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger cars
- LCVs
- M and HCVs
Passenger cars will account for the largest share because the automakers of entry-level passenger cars are increasing the adoption of steel wheels due to their cost-effectiveness.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of passenger cars and CVs in China.
The automotive steel wheels market is driven by the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies and the development of ultra-lightweight steel wheels for commercial vehicles, as per Technavio's pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in the Consumer Discretionary industry.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
- Market ecosystem
- Five Forces Analysis
- Value chain analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
- Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Market condition
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- LCVs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- M and HCVs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Market segments
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
