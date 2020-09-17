Passenger cars to contribute the largest market share in the automotive steel wheels market

The global automotive steel wheels market is expected to post a decremental growth of 1.69 million units during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive steel wheels market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The automotive steel wheels market will witness a Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as per Technavio's pandemic-focused research highlights, the market growth is likely to Decrease compared to 2019.

Automotive Steel Wheels Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. With a rapidly shifting focus toward creating a digital marketplace to provide a convenient platform for stakeholders in the supply chain, several companies in the market are resorting to move their businesses online along with existing brick-and-mortar channels.

Major Automotive Steel Wheels market participants are

Accuride Corp.

ALCAR HOLDING GmbH

Central Motor Wheel of America Inc.

Fastco Canada

Iochpe-Maxion SA

Klassic Wheels Ltd.

Mangels Industrial SA

Shanghai Baosteel Autoparts Co. Ltd.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

Topy Industries Ltd.

Automotive Steel Wheels Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Steel Wheels Market is segmented as below:

Application Passenger cars LCVs M and HCVs



Passenger cars will account for the largest share because the automakers of entry-level passenger cars are increasing the adoption of steel wheels due to their cost-effectiveness.

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of passenger cars and CVs in China.

The automotive steel wheels market is driven by the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies and the development of ultra-lightweight steel wheels for commercial vehicles, as per Technavio's pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in the Consumer Discretionary industry.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Market ecosystem

Five Forces Analysis

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Market condition

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

LCVs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

M and HCVs Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Market segments

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

