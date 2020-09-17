

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump claimed that the United States is on track to deliver and distribute a vaccine against coronavirus in October.



'We're on track to deliver and distribute the vaccine in a very, very safe and effective manner. We think we can start sometime in October. So as soon as it is announced, we'll be able to start. That'll be from mid-October on. It may be a little bit later than that, but we'll be all set,' the President said at a news conference Wednesday.



We've manufactured all of the necessary supplies so that as soon as the FDA approves the vaccine, we'll be able to distribute at least 100 million vaccine doses by the end of 2020 and a large number much sooner than that,' he told reporters.



But the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave contrasting message at a congressional testimony on the same day.



'If you're asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public, so we can begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we're probably looking at third, late second quarter, third quarter 2021,' Dr. Robert Redfield told the Senate Appropriations Committee.



The director of the CDC also testified that a mask, in his estimation, is guaranteed to protect the American public more from the coronavirus than a vaccine.



Citing this remark, a reporter asked Trump, 'Then why not devote your energy now to a campaign to have all Americans wear a mask -- something that if more effective than a vaccine, would also help schools and the economy?.' 'It's not more effective, by any means, than a vaccine,' was the reply.



As far as the mask is concerned, he made a mistake,' he said, referring to Redfiled's statement.



A total of 196804 people have died and 6630924 others were infected in the U.S. so far due to the coronavirus, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



39095 new cases and 997 additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

