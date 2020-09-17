Komet Resources Inc.: Komet Announces Results From Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komet Resources Inc. ("Komet" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: KMT) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on September 15, 2020.
Mr. Robert Wares, Chairman and interim President of Komet, commented: "The Corporation obtained outstanding shareholder support for all tabled items, including name change to Brunswick Exploration, and we are very happy to welcome Ms. Amy Satov and Mr. Jeff Hussey to the Board of Directors. A new trading symbol for Brunswick Exploration will be announced as soon as approval from the TSX Venture Exchange is received. Closing of the current previously announced financing is expected to occur at month's end, which will allow the company to launch its new exploration programs in New Brunswick and Quebec."
|Results from shareholders' votes are as follows:
Election of Directors
The following persons were nominated as directors of the Corporation; the detailed voting results are as follows:
|Nominees
|Votes For
|% For
|Withheld
|% Withheld
|Pierre Colas
|42,962,215
|99.955
|%
|19,500
|0.045
|%
|Jeff Hussey
|42,962,215
|99.955
|%
|19,500
|0.045
|%
|André Le Bel
|42,962,215
|99.955
|%
|19,500
|0.045
|%
|Amy Satov
|42,962,215
|99.955
|%
|19,500
|0.045
|%
|Mathieu Savard
|42,962,215
|99.955
|%
|19,500
|0.045
|%
|Robert Wares
|42,962,215
|99.955
|%
|19,500
|0.045
|%
|
Appointment of Auditors
Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, professional chartered accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the current year:
|Votes For
|% For
|Withheld
|% Withheld
|43,077,271
|100%
|0
| 0%
Name Change
The special resolution to authorize an amendment to the Articles of the Corporation changing the name of the Corporation from "Les Ressources Komet inc. / Komet Resources Inc." to "Brunswick Exploration Inc." was approved as follows:
|Votes For
|% of Votes For
|Votes Against
|% of Votes Against
|42,799,715
|99.577%
|182,000
|0.423%
Change of Head Office
The special resolution to authorize an amendment to the Articles of the Corporation changing the head office of the Corporation to the district of Montréal was approved as follows:
|Votes For
|% of Votes For
|Votes Against
|% of Votes Against
|42,799,715
|99.577%
|182,000
|0.423%
Investor Relations/information:
Mr. Robert Wares, Chairman and interim President (r.wares@kometgold.com).
