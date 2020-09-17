Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.09.2020
WKN: A2AJQW ISIN: CA50049C1014 
Stuttgart
13.08.20
13:05 Uhr
0,057 Euro
-0,003
-5,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2020 | 14:05
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Komet Resources Inc.: Komet Announces Results From Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komet Resources Inc. ("Komet" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: KMT) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on September 15, 2020.

Mr. Robert Wares, Chairman and interim President of Komet, commented: "The Corporation obtained outstanding shareholder support for all tabled items, including name change to Brunswick Exploration, and we are very happy to welcome Ms. Amy Satov and Mr. Jeff Hussey to the Board of Directors. A new trading symbol for Brunswick Exploration will be announced as soon as approval from the TSX Venture Exchange is received. Closing of the current previously announced financing is expected to occur at month's end, which will allow the company to launch its new exploration programs in New Brunswick and Quebec."

Results from shareholders' votes are as follows:

Election of Directors

The following persons were nominated as directors of the Corporation; the detailed voting results are as follows:
NomineesVotes For% ForWithheld% Withheld
Pierre Colas42,962,21599.955%19,500 0.045%
Jeff Hussey42,962,21599.955%19,500 0.045%
André Le Bel42,962,21599.955%19,500 0.045%
Amy Satov42,962,21599.955%19,500 0.045%
Mathieu Savard42,962,21599.955%19,500 0.045%
Robert Wares42,962,21599.955%19,500 0.045%


Appointment of Auditors

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, professional chartered accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Corporation for the current year:
Votes For% ForWithheld% Withheld
43,077,271100%
0 0%

Name Change

The special resolution to authorize an amendment to the Articles of the Corporation changing the name of the Corporation from "Les Ressources Komet inc. / Komet Resources Inc." to "Brunswick Exploration Inc." was approved as follows:

Votes For% of Votes ForVotes Against% of Votes Against
42,799,71599.577%182,0000.423%

Change of Head Office

The special resolution to authorize an amendment to the Articles of the Corporation changing the head office of the Corporation to the district of Montréal was approved as follows:

Votes For% of Votes ForVotes Against% of Votes Against
42,799,71599.577%182,0000.423%

Investor Relations/information:

Mr. Robert Wares, Chairman and interim President (r.wares@kometgold.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
