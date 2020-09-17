

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output growth eased sharply in July, Eurostat reported on Thursday.



The construction output increased 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, after a 5.1 percent rise in June.



Production in building construction remained unchanged, while that of civil engineering rose 1.1 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the construction output fell 3.8 percent in July, following a 4.8 percent decline in the prior month.



In the EU27, construction output decreased 0.1 percent monthly, and fell 3.9 percent from the same month a year ago.



Among member states, the biggest increases were recorded in Slovenia, France and Romania, and the largest decreases were observed in Germany, Poland and Sweden.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

