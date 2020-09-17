CO2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility at an Iowa based Strawberry Greenhouse

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2020 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce that it will install a Commercial Feasibility CO2 Delivery Solutions VCO2 system in a portion of Iowa based DeJong Greenhouse's ("DeJong") 11,600 square foot strawberry cultivation greenhouse. In February 2017, Minnesota based Dan & Jerry's Greenhouses ("Dan & Jerry"), one of the top 100 greenhouse growers in the US, bought DeJong.

This is GROW's first Commercial Feasibility with a strawberry greenhouse and in the state of Iowa. The objectives of the Feasibility are to assess the impact of CO2 Delivery Solutions on faster fruit harvests, increased fruit production per harvest, Perimeter Protection against the spread of microbial pathogens and CO2 usage.

The Global Strawberry Market

In 2017, the US produced $3.6 billion of strawberries with California and Florida accounting for 91% of US production. The US has approximately a 16% global production share of the nine-million-ton global strawberry market according to Tridge (www.tridge.com).

While still small as a percentage of the global strawberry market, there is a trend towards building, expanding or repurposing more local greenhouses dedicated to growing strawberries in both the US and Canada. Year-round premium flavor from picking nearly ripe strawberries is driving this trend.

According to John Archibald, GROW's CEO, "We are excited to start a Feasibility with yet another high value greenhouse crop. Strawberries and other fruits are excellent crops for our technology as the supplemental CO2 not only increases yield, but also the additional carbohydrates production can improve the sweet flavor of the fruit."

About DeJong Greenhouses and Dan & Jerry's

DeJong Greenhouses is an 80-year-old business that has been continuously family owned. It has three major production locations, two in Pella and one in Oskaloosa, IA. It delivers to major retailers and landscapers throughout Iowa and in the Kansas City, Omaha, and St. Louis markets.

Dan and Jerry's Greenhouses has a total of four locations, two in Monticello, MN, one in Buffalo, MN, and one in Madison, SD, encompassing approximately 35 acres (1.57 million square feet) of greenhouse space. The company serves independent garden centers, regional chains, supermarket chains, and nurseries throughout Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions VCO2 system installation, watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's target markets are focused on the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse and covered cultivation space (USDA). Atmospheric enrichment of CO2 by gassing has been practiced in indoor and expensive sealed greenhouses for decades resulting in enhance crop yields of up to 30%. However, 85% of the world's greenhouses are unsealed and have open-venting designs for heat ventilation which makes CO2 gassing uneconomical and impractical since the CO2 gas easily escapes.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated its technology to be as effective as CO2 gassing by improving crop yields up to 30%, while using a fraction of the CO2 gas. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions has been demonstrated on crops including Cannabis, hemp, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers and flowers. In addition, aqueous CO2 misting offers Perimeter Protection for plants by slowing the spread of micro pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. Greenhouse growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions, increasing plant yields and profits.

