

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices are roughly flat Thursday morning after staying a bit weak earlier in the session, reacting to news about resumption of production in the Gulf of Mexico.



Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, extending gains from previous session, after data showed a sharp drop in crude stockpiles in the U.S. last week.



Meanwhile, traders are looking ahead to an online meeting of OPEC and its allies that would see them discuss compliance with agreed output cuts and demand trends.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October are down slightly at $40.15 a barrel, after rallying to $40.39 from a low of $39.42.



Brent crude futures are down $0.11, or 0.25% at $42.11 a barrel.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $1.88 or about 4.9% at $40.16 a barrel on Wednesday, after data from Energy Information Administration showed crude stockpiles fell 4.4 million barrels in the week ended September 11.



According to official data, Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports rebounded to 57.3 million barrels per day in July from 4.98 million barrels per day a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de