Digital and technological transformations in ATM (Automated Teller Machine) managed services is a highly challenging milestone. However, companies in the sector need to embrace advanced digital technologies to enhance the user experience, increase usage, and create an edge over other key market players. Infiniti's recent client engagement for a prominent company in the ATM managed services market provides critical insights into how our industry experts helped the client identify the latest trends in the industry and adapt to enhance customer experience. Other key objectives of the engagement include:

Identify cost-effective technology trends in the market on which they can capitalize

Enhance customer experience and ensure protection against ATM fraud

Strategize to compete with rising competition from digital payment channels

Infiniti's custom market intelligence experts addressed the client's key concerns through a thorough analysis of market factors and trends that had a direct impact on the client's business, enabling the client to understand the gaps to be covered.

Based on the comprehensive market intelligence and competitor analysis study undertaken, industry experts at Infiniti recommended a series of strategies for the client to enhance operations and business growth. The client was also provided vital insights into the market dynamics across different regions, competitor strategies, the impact of COVID-19 on the sector, and the latest technology trends in the market. The custom market intelligence helped the client identify critical gaps in their service offerings in contrast with the key market competitors. The insights gained through the engagement also enabled the client to reduce operational costs by 20%, invest in lucrative markets and technologies, and enhance the customer experience in ATMs resulting in greater loyalty and usage.

